BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $823.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57.

BlackRock TCP Capital ( NASDAQ:TCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $39.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.38 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 81.03% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.45% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.