Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $9.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Blend Labs traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 38120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.75 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.81.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,134 shares of company stock worth $82,210.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. Formation8 GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $218,652,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $108,767,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $154,130,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Blend Labs during the third quarter valued at $146,919,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.