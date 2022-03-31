BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading 0.3% Higher

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.13 and last traded at C$11.12. 137,849 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 243,696 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.46.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.