Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC) & Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) Head to Head Review

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Rating) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Boston Omaha has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Q&K International Group has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boston Omaha and Q&K International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Omaha $56.97 million 13.74 -$4.81 million $1.99 13.30 Q&K International Group $160.82 million 0.11 -$88.33 million N/A N/A

Boston Omaha has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Q&K International Group.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Omaha and Q&K International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Omaha 92.59% 10.56% 6.74% Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.1% of Boston Omaha shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.8% of Q&K International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Boston Omaha shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Boston Omaha and Q&K International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Omaha 0 0 0 0 N/A Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Boston Omaha beats Q&K International Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boston Omaha Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boston Omaha Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of billboards, surety insurance, and insurance brokerage activities. It operates through the Insurance and Billboards segments. The Insurance segment refers to commissions from the firm’s surety brokerage businesses. The Billboards segment includes billboard acquisition and rentals. The company was founded on August 10, 2009 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Q&K International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

