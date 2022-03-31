Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Shares of LON:BLVN traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3.31 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 68,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,331. Bowleven has a 52 week low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 12.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.34. The stock has a market cap of £11.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.
About Bowleven (Get Rating)
