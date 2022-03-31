Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Bowleven (LON:BLVN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of LON:BLVN traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3.31 ($0.04). The stock had a trading volume of 68,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,331. Bowleven has a 52 week low of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 6 ($0.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 12.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.34. The stock has a market cap of £11.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in Africa. The company holds a 25% interest in the offshore shallow water Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. Bowleven plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

