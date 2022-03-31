BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,511,000 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the February 28th total of 2,116,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 202,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of BRCHF traded up 0.06 on Thursday, hitting 0.78. 110,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,074. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of 0.64. BrainChip has a one year low of 0.26 and a one year high of 1.82.

Get BrainChip alerts:

About BrainChip (Get Rating)

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications; and Akida Development Environment, a machine learning framework for creating, training, and testing neural networks, as well as supporting the development of systems for edge AI on its Akida event domain neural processor.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainChip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainChip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.