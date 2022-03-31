BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BRCC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRC has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of NYSE:BRCC traded up $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.78. 28,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,095,862. BRC has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

