BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Up 3.3%

BRC Inc (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) rose 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.43 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 28,894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,095,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

BRCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get BRC alerts:

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a premium coffee company. Black Rifle Coffee Company, formerly known as SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.