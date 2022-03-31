BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:BRBL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 12,438,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,485,281. BrewBilt Brewing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.23.
BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)
