BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) Short Interest Update

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the February 28th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,110,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRBL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. 12,438,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,485,281. BrewBilt Brewing has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

BrewBilt Brewing Company Profile (Get Rating)

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services.

