BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Get BRF alerts:

NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.85 on Thursday. BRF has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BRF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BRF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 92,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of BRF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 43,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 199,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 8,802 shares during the period.

About BRF (Get Rating)

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.