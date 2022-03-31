BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.
NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.85 on Thursday. BRF has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.
About BRF (Get Rating)
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
