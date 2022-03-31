BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BSIG has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.88. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $18.93 and a one year high of $31.17.

BrightSphere Investment Group ( NYSE:BSIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.07 million. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 151.92% and a return on equity of 21.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Suren Rana sold 119,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $2,885,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSphere Investment Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 131.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

