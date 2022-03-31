Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 97.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,856,716 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.78.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.03. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,836,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $159.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 45.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

