Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £135.15 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £135.15 ($177.04).
Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 25th, Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 826 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £140.42 ($183.94).
- On Friday, January 28th, Joanne Wilson acquired 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.63) per share, for a total transaction of £133.20 ($174.48).
LON BVIC opened at GBX 817 ($10.70) on Thursday. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 842.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 887.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17.
Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.
