Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Insider Acquires £135.15 in Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Rating) insider Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 795 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £135.15 ($177.04).

Joanne Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Joanne Wilson bought 17 shares of Britvic stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 826 ($10.82) per share, for a total transaction of £140.42 ($183.94).

On Friday, January 28th, Joanne Wilson acquired 15 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 888 ($11.63) per share, for a total transaction of £133.20 ($174.48).

LON BVIC opened at GBX 817 ($10.70) on Thursday. Britvic plc has a 52-week low of GBX 716.54 ($9.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,018 ($13.34). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 842.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 887.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 21.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BVIC shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.89) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.58) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($14.67) to GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 976.11 ($12.79).

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

