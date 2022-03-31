Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) to Post -$0.42 EPS

Brokerages expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) will report ($0.42) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.44). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.42) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 621.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.15) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other AMC Entertainment news, EVP Elizabeth F. Frank sold 46,165 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total value of $1,035,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Mcdonald sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 839,180 shares of company stock worth $17,367,348. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 31.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC opened at $25.68 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

