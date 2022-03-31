Brokerages Anticipate Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) to Announce -$0.24 EPS

Analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Amyris reported earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amyris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of AMRS opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.58. Amyris has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amyris by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amyris by 45.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Amyris by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Amyris in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Amyris in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

