Brokerages Anticipate Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.43. Comerica reported earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $6.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

CMA stock opened at $92.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comerica has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $145,451,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 241.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Comerica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,617,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,721,000 after purchasing an additional 397,735 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in shares of Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after purchasing an additional 377,087 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the third quarter worth about $29,443,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.