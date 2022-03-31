Brokerages Anticipate Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.69 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) will post $1.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Crown Castle International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year sales of $6.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.96 billion to $7.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crown Castle International.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.46.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.69. 57,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.12, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.61. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $157.16 and a twelve month high of $209.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 277.8% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

