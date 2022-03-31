Brokerages Anticipate Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) will post sales of $183.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cyxtera Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $182.70 million and the highest is $184.60 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyxtera Technologies will report full year sales of $744.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $742.80 million to $747.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $783.80 million, with estimates ranging from $774.60 million to $793.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cyxtera Technologies.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CYXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The company is “finally on a pathway to growth” as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.57. 892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,053. Cyxtera Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. BC Partners Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $425,955,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,868,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,506,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 568,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 499.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after purchasing an additional 514,381 shares during the period.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

