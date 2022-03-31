Brokerages Anticipate Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.02 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) will report $263.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $268.22 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $258.26 million. Jack in the Box reported sales of $257.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

JACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 938,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,111,000 after buying an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 12,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,409,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,821,000 after buying an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

JACK traded up $4.46 on Monday, reaching $94.61. 9,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.44. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

