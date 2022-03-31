Brokerages Anticipate Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Announce $1.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.78. Quaker Chemical reported earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $8.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $9.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $447.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on KWR. TheStreet cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

KWR traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.24. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.48. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $167.32 and a twelve month high of $276.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 24.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 85.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

