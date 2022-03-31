Brokerages Anticipate SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) to announce $48.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.57 million to $49.10 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $41.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $228.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $226.32 million to $230.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $251.20 million, with estimates ranging from $241.39 million to $272.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.26%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPNE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in SeaSpine by 120,357.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNE traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.16. 132,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,736. The stock has a market cap of $447.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. SeaSpine has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $22.97.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

