Brokerages Anticipate Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Solo Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.14. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solo Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Solo Brands.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of Solo Brands stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.53. 555,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,566. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Solo Brands has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Partners L P acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $11,719,000. Institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

