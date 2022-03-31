Brokerages Anticipate The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Announce $1.29 EPS

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $5.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.15.

Shares of PG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.39. 5,779,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,421,378. The company has a market cap of $373.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.47. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $130.29 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.28 and its 200-day moving average is $151.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.48%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 93.5% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

