Brokerages Expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.04). BTRS reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.04). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 36.78% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

BTRS stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.88. BTRS has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

