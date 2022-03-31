Brokerages Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will post sales of $112.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.83 million and the highest is $132.04 million. Celsius posted sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $537.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $592.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $782.24 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $900.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celsius.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celsius by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 302,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Celsius by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $55.82. 7,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,939. Celsius has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.92 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

