Brokerages Expect Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) will post sales of $112.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Celsius’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $88.83 million and the highest is $132.04 million. Celsius posted sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsius will report full year sales of $537.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.53 million to $592.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $782.24 million, with estimates ranging from $648.14 million to $900.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Celsius.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Celsius’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Celsius by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 302,817 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Celsius by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Celsius stock traded down $1.34 on Monday, reaching $55.82. 7,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,939. Celsius has a 1-year low of $39.45 and a 1-year high of $110.22. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.92 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98.
About Celsius (Get Rating)
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
