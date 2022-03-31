Brokerages Expect GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect that GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GATX’s earnings. GATX posted earnings per share of $1.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GATX will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $5.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GATX.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.24.

NYSE GATX opened at $126.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. GATX has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.81. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Ellman sold 25,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total transaction of $2,697,472.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,460 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,931. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in GATX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

