Brokerages Expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.27 Billion

Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $7.76 billion. Occidental Petroleum posted sales of $5.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full-year sales of $29.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $27.48 billion to $30.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.31 billion to $29.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.35.

OXY traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.69. 616,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,163,426. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,762 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,035,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 135,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,551.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 68,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 64,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 59.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.