Brokerages Set Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Price Target at $29.20

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNRL. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brigham Minerals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $25.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Brigham Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.11.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 50.45%.

In other news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 81,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 780,440 shares of company stock worth $19,456,167 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,194,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,220,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Brigham Minerals by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after buying an additional 224,462 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 875.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. 66.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing of a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio includes basins in the United States, consisting of the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.