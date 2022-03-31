Brokerages Set Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) PT at $925.00

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $925.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DRXGF. Citigroup downgraded Drax Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Drax Group from GBX 750 ($9.82) to GBX 925 ($12.12) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRXGF opened at $8.52 on Monday. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

Drax Group Plc engages in owning and operating coal-fired power station. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Biomass Supply, and Retail. The Generation segment involves in the generation of electricity at Drax Power Station. The Biomass Supply segment offers production of compressed wood pellets at processing facilities.

