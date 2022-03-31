Brokerages Set Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) PT at $83.22

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.22.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Shares of EHC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.11. The company had a trading volume of 678,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,428. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,794,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,733,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,575,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5,687.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 612,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,886,000 after buying an additional 602,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after buying an additional 450,688 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

