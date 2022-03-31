Brokerages Set Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) PT at $131.36

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total transaction of $1,614,936.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $2,378,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

PWR traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $131.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,323. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $84.08 and a 1-year high of $137.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

