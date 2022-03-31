Brokerages Set Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Target Price at $214.83

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $180.32 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $180.26 and a twelve month high of $257.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.66.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

