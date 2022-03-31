Brokerages Set Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) PT at $228.88

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $228.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Zoetis alerts:

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock worth $9,607,544 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $2,715,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,477,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.97. Zoetis has a fifty-two week low of $155.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

About Zoetis (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.