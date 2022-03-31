Brokers Set Expectations for Lightning eMotors, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZEV)

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEVGet Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lightning eMotors in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.43). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lightning eMotors’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

ZEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Lightning eMotors from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lightning eMotors from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lightning eMotors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.20.

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Lightning eMotors has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.69, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a current ratio of 16.73.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightning eMotors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 1,623.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lightning eMotors by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 75,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors.

