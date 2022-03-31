Brokers Set Expectations for SL Green Realty Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of SL Green Realty in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 53.29% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $150.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.66. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLG. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.3108 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.96%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

