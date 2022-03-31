Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 18,869 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,869 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,716 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,727,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,479,000 after acquiring an additional 117,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,235,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,981,000 after acquiring an additional 88,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,594,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,572,000 after acquiring an additional 26,061 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.54.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $34,435,726.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

