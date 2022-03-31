Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 3,554 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $415.55 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $320.50 and a 52 week high of $437.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $385.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.75.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 23.28%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.59.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

