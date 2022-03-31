Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 3,241.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,255 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 835,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,955,000 after buying an additional 29,718 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel D. Springer acquired 66,882 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.76 per share, with a total value of $5,000,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $1,779,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,661,375 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $107.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.43 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.28. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $580.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.60 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $137.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on DocuSign from $170.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Oppenheimer lowered DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $220.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.59.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

