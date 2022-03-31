Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 416,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,545,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 181.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $759,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $171.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.30 and a 12 month high of $175.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.