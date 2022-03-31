Brown Advisory Inc. Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $18,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. JLB & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 948,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,769,000 after acquiring an additional 160,475 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of KLA by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 13,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,834,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on KLA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.10.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $373.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $285.89 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $378.78.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

