Brown Advisory Inc. Has $12.72 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170,803 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34.1% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

NYSE:GD opened at $244.32 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $179.85 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.61 and a 200-day moving average of $210.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

About General Dynamics (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.