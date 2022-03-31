Brown Advisory Inc. Has $13.41 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,410 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 165.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 16,210.9% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,307,000 after buying an additional 3,552,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at $75,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

CSX opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.49 and a twelve month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

