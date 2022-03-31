Brown Advisory Inc. Has $18.71 Million Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 891.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,465 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of W.W. Grainger worth $18,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 169.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $510.55.

NYSE GWW opened at $520.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $391.16 and a 52 week high of $527.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $487.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.42.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

