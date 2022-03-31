Brown Advisory Inc. Has $19.98 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,869 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $19,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after purchasing an additional 538,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,602,000 after acquiring an additional 366,036 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,942,000 after acquiring an additional 311,548 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after acquiring an additional 260,031 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2,303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 211,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,891,000 after purchasing an additional 202,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $214.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.45 and a 200-day moving average of $227.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $202.79 and a one year high of $249.81. The stock has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.54.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile (Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.