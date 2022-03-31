Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,343 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,347 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $17,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $241.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,415.60 and a beta of 1.38. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.90 and a one year high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.91.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,428 shares of company stock worth $79,809,784 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Societe Generale raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.33.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

