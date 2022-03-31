Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 343,405 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,440 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 343,405 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $14,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $556.71.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.39, for a total transaction of $384,660.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total transaction of $7,005,365.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,148 shares of company stock worth $12,804,921. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $476.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $481.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $433.05. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The firm had revenue of $322.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.