BRP (TSE:DOO) PT Raised to C$136.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$124.00 to C$136.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$130.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$135.00 to C$114.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$127.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$140.00 to C$115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$136.36.

Get BRP alerts:

DOO stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$103.45. 4,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,029. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$93.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$104.93. BRP has a 1 year low of C$73.74 and a 1 year high of C$129.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 5.59%.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.