BTIG Research Trims Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Target Price to $9.00

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,416. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CMPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.12.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

