Burford Capital Limited (BUR) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on June 17th

Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BUR opened at GBX 704.50 ($9.23) on Thursday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 580.02 ($7.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 969.50 ($12.70). The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 696.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 753.06.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.74) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance and advisory services.

