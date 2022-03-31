Bytecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $28.50 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 31st. In the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $28.50 million and approximately $7,834.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.79 or 0.00465103 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000094 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.